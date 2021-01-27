A new snowboard demo and soft goods repair business has opened inside the Fitzgerald’s Bicycles shop between Chiang Mai Thai Kitchen and Moonshine Liquor in Victor.
Needle & Shred came about serendipitously; the timing was right for Tim Eberly, who had long dreamed of running a shop, and Jeremy Holmstead, who had the sewing expertise to do nearly any alteration or repair a customer needed.
Eberly has been a regional sales representative for snowsports brands Icelantic and Never Summer for years. When he sold a snowboard to Fitzerald’s owner Derrick Nobman this winter, it sparked a conversation about selling winter gear in the bike shop, which, despite the growing popularity of fat biking, is always a little quieter in the off-season.
“There needs to be a board shop in Victor,” Eberly said. “We’re at the base of one of the most famous mountain passes in the lower 48. Teton Pass is an awesome tool to market with.”
Eberly also has wanted for some time to get behind a sewing machine; his mother and grandmother were seamstresses and his father was a cobbler. Around five years ago he first posed the idea to Holmstead of going into business together. Holmstead was fully occupied with his bag company Anicca, but last year sold the brand to his business partner because he wanted to pursue new projects.
Once Nobman invited Needle & Shred to open its doors inside Fitzgerald’s, everything happened quickly, and Eberly and Holmstead hung their shingle by mid-December. That timeline did mean that there wasn’t much in the way of retail inventory to carry, Eberly said, as most outdoor brands have seen high demand and disrupted supply lines in the past year.
As a result, this winter Needle & Shred is focusing on demos, offering affordable daily rates on a variety of snowboards, splitboards, and pow surfers from boutique brands including Pallas, Grassroots Powdersurfing, and Victor’s own Slideshow Snowboards.
“I’ve spent my entire career letting people try stuff out and helping them find the right product,” Eberly said. He’s happy to show customers who are new to the sport how to operate or dial in their gear, even with items they purchased elsewhere.
On the Needle side of Needle & Shred, Holmstead is excited to offer alterations and repair services to keep gear functioning and out of the landfill.
“It helps people reuse their gear instead of buying more,” he said. “It’s a conscious decision that we should all be making. It’s been really fun so far getting lots of random projects and troubleshooting to figure out solutions.”
So far the shop has seen plenty of foot traffic. The most common question Holmstead and Eberly hear from people who wander in to satisfy their curiosity is: “Do you fix zippers?”
They do indeed fix zippers, which are often the first piece that fails on outerwear, but they can also resize clothing, patch puffies, and fix or modify other pieces like backpacks, boat straps, or purses.
“It’s fun to see how attached people are to their old gear,” Eberly said.
Needle & Shred also has a consignment rack for people who want to sell or buy gently used or repaired outerwear. There are some new accessories like gloves and beanies available for purchase, and Eberly offers basic board and ski tunes. The walls are adorned with art by Mark Fisher and Marinna Elinski, and a portion of sales will go toward a future public indoor skate park in Victor. Nobman expects to have the familiar Fitzgerald’s coffee bar back up and running in March for the one-stop shopping experience.
“The retail landscape has changed so much,” Eberly said. “It’s hard to compete with brands that are selling directly to customers, so shops have to figure out how to offer these special services to stay healthy.”