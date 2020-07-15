While the health and wellness sector in Teton Valley always seems to be in flux, this spring and early summer the yoga community has seen increased upheaval as two yoga studios in Driggs have undergone changes in ownership.
Ralph Mossman has been entwined in the valley’s yoga community for three decades and has seen (and been involved in) the many studio openings, closures, and adaptations through the years. He pointed out that not only are Yoga Off Little and Hummingbird Yoga experiencing big changes, but in recent months Barefoot Fitness and Pilates has moved to Depot Street, and Whitney McKee has taken over the Teton Valley Dance Academy (now Summit School of the Arts) and moved the studio to a space next to Broulim’s.
“All these places that have to do with people coming together in spaces are in transition,” Mossman mused. “I think there’s more interest locally in yoga than ever. We used to have only one studio in the valley, and now there are so many options. It makes yoga very easy to access but more difficult for studios to run as businesses.”
Yoga Off Little
Erin Huckins-Aylmer was very fresh to yoga teaching when she moved from Costa Rica to Teton Valley in 2011. She met Sundari Lucey, the owner of Yoga On Little, in 2014, when the influential instructor was weighing retirement. Huckins-Aylmer apprenticed to Lucey, learning not only her curriculum and teaching style but also how to run a business. The studio needed more space, more parking, and better amenities, so Huckins-Aylmer took on a huge relocation and renovation effort supported by many students and teachers. The new studio on 1st Street, Yoga Off Little, opened almost exactly four years ago, on July 4, 2016.
“There was so much momentum and belief and trust back then,” she said, looking around her empty studio. She had to close the studio in mid-March when COVID hit, and like many other fitness and wellness outfits, she worked with her teachers to offer online classes and figure out other ways to serve her students.
“It became exhausting, trying to reinvent the wheel and reassess constantly, and doing it all for free while going into debt paying rent,” Huckins-Aylmer said. When she got the okay to reopen, social distancing and masks posed a new challenge to teaching classes. “My heart goes out to the businesses that are making it work.”
She decided in June to leave the business. The lease was ending that month and there was too much uncertainty to continue. Mossman and a group of students, teachers, and other community members are now figuring out what the future of Yoga Off Little will look like, whether one person will take it over in its current location or if a collective of members will buy Huckins-Aylmer out.
“What’s cool about Ralph is that he’s such a diplomat—he wants to bring everyone together,” she said. “This could be a merging, a coming together, an opening up.”
Now, she added, she hopes that someone will come to Yoga Off Little with their own vision.
“I was honoring those who came before me out of respect, but I want to let the next owner be creative and put themselves into it without being influenced by me,” she said. “I’m not passing the torch of an old legacy.”
She is looking forward to being able to travel again, especially during the valley’s long winter. She’s going to school for marriage and family therapy to augment her astrology practice. And it’ll be nice to simply take a yoga class.
Full Sun Yoga Studio
Huckins-Aylmer isn’t the only yoga studio owner stepping down; Ruth Graupner of Hummingbird Yoga has also decided, partially because of COVID, to seek other opportunities. The studio closed at the beginning of June. Fortunately, Graupner already has a successor lined up.
Elizabeth Geoffrey isn’t a yoga teacher, but said that yoga has changed her life by showing her how to be courageous and kind to herself. Never one to consider herself athletic, Geoffrey attended her first yoga class at the age of 19 and was “absolutely hooked.” When she moved to the valley two years ago she started going to Hummingbird Yoga, and felt like she had found a place of safety and calm.
“It was somewhere I could let my breath out and put the weight I had to carry down at the door,” she said.
In May Graupner informed her students and teachers that she would be leaving the valley. Geoffrey had been laid off due to COVID, and then she read Graupner’s email.
“When I heard that Hummingbird had to close my brain just said ‘No.’” Geoffrey remembered. “So many people in this community love that space, and if even a fraction of them need it for the same reasons I did, then I couldn’t let it go away. I emailed Ruth and met her at the space, talked to the owner of the building, and just like that I had a yoga studio.”
Geoffrey is hoping to reopen in August, with most if not all of the same teachers offering classes. She will rename the studio Full Sun Yoga Studio, because of how sunny and inviting the space is.
“I would love for people to attend classes and feel powerful, warm, and energized. Especially in the winter when most of us need to get the chill out of our bones,” she said. “As for the greater yoga community, I would love for people to have options, to be able to find what they’re looking for. If they can’t find it at Full Sun I hope they can find it with Barefoot or Yoga Off Little—because all these spaces are healing and are a tremendous resource for our community. This pandemic has forced the doors of yoga studios to close. When I decided to take over the lease for the studio, many people advised against it, but for those of us who understand what yoga is, we know that we need it now more than ever.”
Huckins-Aylmer agreed that this could be a moment of strength and unity for the yoga community.
“Altruistically, spiritually, there’s room for everyone, but there’s a reality to making a business run in a small town like this,” Huckins-Aylmer said. “There’s always the conversation: what is competition, what is collaboration? Is it healthy or is it too hard? But I think this could be a transformational cycle, a rebirth to a more inclusive scene.”
