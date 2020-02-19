When Sidney Wilcox was three and a half years old, a Puli pup caught her eye, and she told her mom she wanted one of these expensive pure bred Hungarian herding dogs.
“Okay honey. You save your money, and your dad and I will pay for the other half,” said her mom, Pam Boyer. “She was so young, I thought she’d lose interest.”
Four years later, Wilcox pulled coffee cans out of her closet and from under her bed. Along with the spare change, she’d kept all her birthday money and any other earnings. She had saved exactly $777. Her mom broke out the checkbook, and they went and got the dog Wilcox had wanted.
More than 20 years later, Wilcox had advanced to the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, the most prestigious in the world. And last week, Wilcox returned from the show at Madison Square Gardens as not just a handler but a triumphant breeder of Beaucerons, one of the newest breeds to compete at the Garden, which is what dog people call this limited-entry, invitation-only competition that has been taking place in New York City for 144 years.
Spoofed in 2000 by the box office hit Best in Show, the Westminster Dog Show is actually filled with handlers, breeders and dog owners who are incredibly down to earth, Wilcox said.
“What it takes to get that far in competition requires true grit. It’s actually a close knit family, and there aren’t a lot of prima donnas,” she said. “I’ve grown to know these people over the course of my whole life.”
And she’s not exaggerating.
A legendary breeder of American Water Spaniels who had top dogs at Westminster from 1993 until 2017, Boyer was showing dogs when she was pregnant with Wilcox. Her parents traveled a lot for competition, so dog shows were the backdrop for many of her childhood memories.
“It gets in your blood,” Boyer said. “I’m very proud of my daughter who is not yet 30 years old and has struck out on her own.”
Wilcox started showing dogs at such a young age, Boyer said that her daughter had to take a pass on 4-H clubs as they were more geared to kids who were learning the fundamentals. And Wilcox’s show dogs were regressing as a result. After finishing at Teton High School, Wilcox went on to earn a degree from the University of Idaho. As a graduation gift to herself, Wilcox bought her first Beauceron from Karla Davis, one of the top breeders in the nation, and set a course to become a successful breeder herself.
If you didn’t know the breed, a Beauceron might be mistaken for cross between a German Shepherd and a Rotweiller or a Doberman Pincher; however, Beaucerons are a pure breed of French herding dogs whose pedigree dates back to the 1500s. A lover of German Shepherds, Wilcox’s shift to Beaucerons was very deliberate. She wanted to invest herself in a breed that was healthier and lived longer.
After winning Best of Opposite at Westminster in 2018 (which is essentially second place) with Cash, her first Beauceron that she adopted at eight weeks, Wilcox successfully bred her first litter out of Jackieblue. As a reoccurring theme that is a tribute to Country Music greats, Wilcox named four of the six pups in the litter Patsy, June, Doc and Jolene. Finishing magnificently at an early age, Doc won three 5-point Majors at National’s his first year, making him one of the youngest dogs to achieve high ranking status so quickly. But despite this success, Doc didn’t fill out like Wilcox had hoped.
Wilcox adopted Doc to Ray and Jenna Thompson of Alta, and his name was changed to Duke. Like Wilcox, the Thompsons loved German Shepherds and were looking for a breed with better health. Left intact, Duke might be used to breed, but his show days have been traded for a cushier life.
After having adopted all but one pup from her first litter as a Beauceron breeder, Wilcox focused on training Jolene, who turned two years old just before taking the Award of Merit at Westminster this past week (which is essentially third place). With Beaucerons not reaching physical or mental maturity until four or five years old, Wilcox is excited to keep working with Jolene at the highest level of competition.
When she’s not at a show, Wilcox works with her family at Trail Creek Pet Center in Teton Valley where they breed, train, groom and board lots of dogs. People’s pets are her vocation, and her dogs are her avocation. And somehow, she keeps it all separated so that it remains special.
“It’s my hobby,” Wilcox said. “My husband hunts and I breed dogs. If our son wants to become involved, that’s great, but I don’t need that. What goes into breeding is huge. It’s not for everyone.”
After becoming a mother, Wilcox passed the handling of Jolene onto Oscar Quiros, a trusted friend who travels throughout the country to shows. She leans on Quiros and her mom for help and guidance in order that her life as a breeder coexists with her family life.
And though Jolene’s name came from a Dolly Parton song, her official title with the American Kennel Club is GCH CH Riverrim Ole Oprys Jolene Du Chateau Rocher. The long name highlights her accomplishments so far while acknowledging what kennels she came from. With the expertise and commitment Wilcox possesses as a breeder, Jolene is likely to bring future generations of Beaucerons into the spotlight.
