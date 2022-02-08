On Jan. 24, Teton County dispatcher Katie Hall was settling in for a standard evening shift of working the phones and radios when, a little before 9 p.m., she received a 911 call.
The woman on the other end of the line was going into labor.
“I started the initial call, asked her location, age, how far long she was, how far apart her contractions were, trying to get a general picture of what’s happening,” Hall said. The expecting mother said she was 36 weeks along and was experiencing contractions three minutes apart.
“I called out our ambulance crew, and they were en route, probably three minutes away, when she said she felt the head. Baby had decided, ‘I’m coming out,’ and Mom gave one good push and all of a sudden I’m hearing Baby cry,” Hall marveled.
She fielded a simultaneous 911 call from the father, who was trying to get home and couldn’t make it fast enough to get his wife to the hospital.
“It was quite an intense, fast-paced situation,” Hall said. “She was fantastic, very in the moment, it was exciting and got my heart pumping for sure.”
The ambulance arrived on scene to collect the mother and newborn baby girl, both of whom were in good condition. From start to finish, the call took only 13 minutes.
“I called out to our units, ‘we officially have a new baby in the valley,’” Hall said. “This was definitely not something I would have expected coming into this job.”
The hospital that recorded the baby’s certificate actually had to call Hall to confirm the time of birth since the delivery was so quick and chaotic. Routine delivery hasn’t been available in the valley since 2008, although the hospital does still provide emergency obstetrics.
TCSO administrative manager Mitch Golden confirmed that the call was a first in his tenure at the sheriff’s office. “It’s nice to have good news once in a while when you’re working dispatch,” he said.
Hall compared notes with her coworkers and found that one local deputy, when he was employed at a different county, had actually delivered a baby in the back of his cruiser.
While Hall didn’t need to be quite so hands-on, she has the training for it; before joining TCSO last summer, she was a medical assistant for an all-female group of women’s health providers, and she is currently in online nursing school with the goal of going into surgical nursing. Working dispatch has given her a unique perspective of medical emergencies from start to finish.
“It helped some knowing what to expect and what to prepare for,” she said about taking the call. “We obviously can’t give medical advice over the phone but we can keep the patient calm, let them know help is on the way, and that someone is there for them on the other end of the line.”