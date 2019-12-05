Jim Hardee, center, addresses Victor Elementary School students on Wednesday this week. Local students received a sneak peek of Pierre's Playhouse's "A Christmas Carol." Hardee is the narrator of the play while former Victor City Clerk Craig Sherman, left, plays Jacob Marley with Meredith Wilson, right, as Ebenezer Scrooge. Show dates and times are Dec. 6, 7, 9, 10 and 11. There is a matinee on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. All other shows are at 7 p.m. Tickets go fast so reserve them now!
A Christmas Carol
Jeannette Boner
editor
