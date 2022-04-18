In Teton County, early voting is now open, and residents can go to the courthouse to cast ballots in the May 17 primary election that will help shape state government and politics for years to come.
This year, all 105 seats in the Idaho Legislature are up for election, as is every statewide office, including governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
Due to the once-a-decade redistricting process that redrew the state’s political boundaries, retirements, elected officials seeking higher office, some crowded primary races and Idaho’s explosive population growth, this year’s elections may be a little unpredictable.
Statewide, there are no contested Democratic legislative district primary elections. Democrats are not fielding candidates in most legislative races this year.
The winners of the May 17 Republican primaries advance to the Nov. 8 general election, where Republicans and Democrats who were unopposed in the primaries and independent and third party candidates will also appear on the ballot.
Voting tips and important deadlines
Visit the Idaho Secretary of State’s Vote Idaho website to double check if you are registered to vote, request an absentee ballot, confirm your voting location or check your party affiliation status.
County clerks began mailing absentee ballots on April 1. Absentee ballots must be received by your county elections office by 8 p.m. May 17, the date of the primary election.
May 6 is the deadline to request an absentee ballot from your county clerk.
May 13 is when early voting ends for the May 17 primary electrons.
May 17 is the date of the primary elections, and polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., local time.
Race: Republican primary election for governor
Who is running: Incumbent Gov. Brad Little, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, Bonner County Commissioner Steven R. Bradshaw, Ben Cannady, Edward R. Humphreys, Ashley Jackson, Lisa Marie and Cody Usabel.
Who can vote: Any voter in Idaho affiliated with the Republican Party, which runs closed primary elections.
Why it matters: It’s the top of the ticket. As the Idaho Constitution states, “The supreme executive power of the state is vested in the governor, who shall see that the laws are faithfully executed.”
Even though Little, the incumbent, is running for reelection, seven challengers are taking him on this primary season, including his political rival, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin.
“When it’s a two-person race versus adding more active candidates, there is the potential to split votes in more different ways,” Boise State University Associate Professor of Political Science Jaclyn Kettler said. “Little and McGeachin are treated as the front runners, but Humprheys is running an active campaign as well, it’s not just the two of them in the race. As it develops, it will be interesting to see if any other candidates have active campaigns.”
Race: Republican primary election for lieutenant governor
Who is running: Speaker of the House Scott Bedke, state Rep. Priscilla Giddings and Daniel J. Gasiorowski.
Who can vote: Any voter in Idaho affiliated with the Republican Party.
Why it matters: Idaho’s lieutenant governor position is a part-time job that basically entails presiding over the Idaho Senate for about 90 days each year and being prepared to cast a rare tie-breaking vote if the Senate has an even number of members on the floor and gridlocks. But more than that, the position is a springboard for higher office. Little and former Govs. Butch Otter, Jim Risch (who went on to become a U.S. senator), Phil Batt and John Evans all served as lieutenant governor before ascending to higher office.
“It’s an important race to (Bedke) given the fact the lieutenant governor is seen as a traditional stepping stone to becoming governor,” said David Adler, president of the Idaho Falls-based nonprofit Alturas Institute, which promotes the Constitution. “Enough people are repulsed by Giddings’ extreme positions, that she likely won’t win much support from so-called moderate Republicans.”
In 2021, the Idaho House voted 49-19 to censure and remove Giddings from one committee assignment for conduct unbecoming of a legislator after Giddings published and promoted a blog that identified the name and included the photo of an alleged teenage rape victim.
Race: Republican primary election for secretary of state
Who is running: Sen. Mary Souza, Rep. Dorothy Moon and Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane
Who can vote: Any voter in Idaho affiliated with the Republican Party.
Why it matters: The secretary of state is responsible for overseeing elections on a statewide basis in Idaho. All three GOP candidates are currently elected officials, with Souza and Moon serving in the Legislature and McGrane serving as clerk and overseeing elections in Ada County.
“Given how elections have been such a hot topic issue over the last couple of years, the Secretary of State’s race may get a lot more attention this year,” Kettler said.
Race: Republican primary election for attorney general
Who is running: Incumbent Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, former U.S. Rep. Raul R. Labrador and Arthur “Art” Macomber.
Who can vote: Any voter in Idaho affiliated with the Republican Party.
Why it matters: Of all the races this year, Adler says the attorney general’s race fascinates him the most because he thinks the stakes are high and it features the clearest distinctions between candidates of any race on the ballot.
“On the one hand, Lawrence Wasden is a strong incumbent, veteran who is widely viewed as a moderate to conservative Republican and his view on how the office should be run is very different than the view offered by Raul Labrador,” Adler said. “If Labrador were to win and he converted the attorney general’s office into an attorneyship for the Legislature, much in the way an organization would hire a private attorney to represent their interests, then the question arises, where is the check on the Legislature, which the Constitution of Idaho clearly expected by make the attorney general a separate constitutional entity?”
Race: Republican primary election for superintendent of public instruction
Who is running: Incumbent Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra, former State Board of Education president Debbie Critchfield and former state Sen. Branden J. Durst.
Who can vote: Any voter in Idaho affiliated with the Republican Party.
Why it matters: Education is consistently the top issue for Idahoans, according to annual Boise State University public policy surveys. This year there are three experienced candidates in the race — Ybarra, the incumbent; Critchfield the veteran former Idaho State Board of Education member; and Durst, a former legislator who served in the Idaho House and Senate as a Democrat but is now a Republican.
Critchfield has the fundraising edge, and Kettler points out the race is already active, with candidate forums already taking place. One thing Kettler will watch is whether and how the heavily politicized debate over critical race theory will play a role in the race.
“Education is an issue that is really salient,” Kettler said. “There may not be as much (campaign) money in this race, but I think it will still really be an interesting one.”