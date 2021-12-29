I think we can all agree it was a weird year, thanks to the lingering (and fluctuating) pandemic, staffing shortages across the valley, an intensified real estate market and related housing crisis, soaring development trends, a dry summer, and increased recreation pressures, to name only a few issues that the TVN covered in 2021. What will 2022 bring?
Development Pressures and the County Land Development Code
In 2021 we could have printed a different story every single week about a pending or proposed five-, ten-, or hundred-lot subdivision working its way through the Teton County, Victor, Driggs, or Tetonia approval processes. It’s safe to say the boom is back, although people who watched the early aughts progress say that this time around there are a few big differences, most of all the actual dollars being invested. In the last boom, there was significant speculative development and unrealized promises of infrastructure, which resulted in a legacy of zombie subdivisions (although even a few of those are being rehabilitated as the demand for inventory increases).
This glut of land use applications has put serious pressure on the valley’s planning departments and commissions, none more than the county’s, which lost both its planners this year. That came at the same time as the P&Z commission’s methodical, eight-month (and counting) deliberation over the draft land development code.
Because the proposed new county code eliminates the ubiquitous 2.5-acre zone, there has been a rush of subdivision applications by developers seeking to grasp that entitlement before it’s gone. (One could always argue, however, that it’s just correlation, not causation.)
Most recently in code revision news, the planning and zoning commission voted on Dec. 17 to finalize its list of recommendations on the code next month and hand the baton off to the county commissioners. In the planning department, a senior planner was finally hired and started work on Dec. 20.
Obviously this story is not going away, so stay tuned in 2022 for more coverage of new subdivisions, the ongoing boom in building and buying, and the continued code process.
County Wades In — Teton River and Grand Targhee
Teton County has jumped headfirst into multi-agency collaborative strategizing this year, a necessary step in order to come to terms with some of the new and existing recreational pressures in a community that often defines itself by its natural resources. Two areas in particular have drawn much attention this year: the Teton River and Grand Targhee Resort.
The Teton River has seen a massive jump in use over the past couple of years. This has led to complaints about big party flotillas, fish disruption, wildlife harassment, trespassing, trash, and squatting. The county is considering a river ordinance to bring some of those elements under control. That’s why county staff, with the help of nonprofits, have been gathering information and data and hosting community meetings to try and draft the best possible river regulations.
Meanwhile, Teton County has also preoccupied itself with an entity that is not under its jurisdiction: Grand Targhee Resort. Many of this year’s headlines, similar to last year, revolved around the resort’s master development plan for improvements and expansion on Forest Service land.
This summer the county commissioned a third-party socioeconomic study to analyze the effects that public and private development at the resort will have on the infrastructure, housing, and emergency services of the valley (on both sides of the state line). Teton County, Wyoming commissioners agreed to help fund the study.
The draft environmental impact statement from the Caribou-Targhee National Forest is now expected to come in spring or early summer of 2022, at which point the public is invited to submit comments on the document.
Dry Year Adds Heat to Teton River
While the county faces a policy conundrum with the usage of the Teton River as mentioned above, the river itself didn’t have a stress-free summer either. Spring and early summer 2021’s unusually warm and dry conditions led to a rapid loss of snowpack, cutting water supply short and lowering streamflows. At one point early in the summer streamflows fell to 30% of normal. The snowpack was coming out of winter at around 85%.
This naturally affected all sorts of commerce and recreation. Water rights were as hot of a topic as ever, as farmers scrambled to do the most with what flow they were getting. Historically, farming and agriculture were started relatively later in Teton Valley than other areas of eastern Idaho, and the priority for water rights lies well downstream with other farms.
Anglers also felt the burn with fishing limited to the coolest times of the day and a lot more pushing and pulling of drift boats. The Teton was thankfully spared the fate of other rivers in Idaho that had to be shut down due to low streamflows, but conditions looked “grim” to Friends of the Teton River executive director Amy Verbeten.
We are never ones to go down without a fight here in Teton Valley, and both FTR and the Teton County Soil Conservation District are participating in Aquifer Recharge, a process that essentially stores water under our very feet. As of mid-December, some good snow has come, so keep your fingers crossed for plenty of drought relief (which is also plenty of powder snow) this winter.
Labor Shortages Take a Toll on Employers
The heat of summer wasn’t just felt on the river, however, as area employers were particularly affected by an intense labor crunch. The sectors that felt the most were those of retail, restaurants, service, and hospitality. Not to be overlooked is the effect it had on the trades, companies that are building ever-larger houses at a phenomenal rate due to the growth Teton Valley is facing. The more help they get, the number of residences built increases, and the more the company succeeds.
Affordable housing is the elephant in the room in this situation, but there are plenty of other complexities at work. The pandemic increased demand from those visiting the valley. One of the more compelling perspectives comes from taking a deep dive into data concerning labor force participation rates and a long hard look at population growth.
No fancy stats or long pondering can hide the symptoms currently at hand though. Restaurants had to dramatically limit the hours and days that were open to combat staff burnout. Citizen 33 and Forage cut lunches completely, while on the other side of the pass some Jackson establishments cut all service on Saturdays. Cutting hours exaggerates business levels for other restaurants that remained open, funneling customers towards them. All this is in addition to doing their best to combat Covid concerns and mask usage, particularly in early summer.
In the trades, area employers suffered from demand from an influx of growth in Teton Valley. To keep up, they have looked to hire more workers, heating the demand for good workers. The increased work has led to higher pay and benefits, but the shortage persists. Unsurprisingly, many younger workers are not as gung-ho about blue-collar work, contributing to staffing woes according to MD Nursery and Landscaping CFO Arno Kruisman. “Overtime is nuts,” he added in the original article.
Dump Fire
The story of the Teton County Transfer Station fire was one of the more hectic for me, TVN reporter Connor Shea, to write. TVN Editor Julia Tellman was off on a personal commitment for the week, needing me to ‘drive’ the paper while she was away. I had spent the prior week-and-a-half doing my best to be organized for the occasion, and all my t’s were crossed and all my i’s were dotted Sunday night.
Monday, the TVN’s editorial deadline day, hit me (and my layout) like a brick. Just after 8 AM my phone rings and the Teton County Transfer Station is on fire, and not a small blaze either. Limiting the damage was the fact that it started in a steel building, one of the more resilient materials. Several key parts of infrastructure were taken offline, however, including the main electrical panel for the entire station.
RAD Curbside had to mitigate the interruption in services by hauling to Madison County. Until Teton County can source and install much-needed equipment as well as repair and repaint the damaged building, the county’s transfer station is not under normal operations. Other infrastructure such as overhead doors, overhead door openers, and metal panels are some of the items that need to be replaced.
Making the most out of the stinky situation was RAD Curbside though, who never had to disrupt local pickups, putting in the overtime to serve Teton County. “Our mentality is alright, well, what do we got today, let’s get ‘er done because trash just doesn’t ever stop,” said RAD owner Dave Hudacsko.
State Tax Policy Creates Headaches for Local Officials
To say it was a turbulent year for the Idaho State Legislature would be putting it mildly. It convened for a record 122 days during the 2021 session, with plenty of contentious items on the agenda. One of the more baffling pieces of legislation Governor Little signed was a property tax restructuring. Governor Little himself said of the bill: “Our taxes need to be fair, simple, competitive, and predictable,” as reported by Ryan Suppe of the Idaho Press. “When considered against these pillars of tax policy, House Bill 389 falls short.”
Property taxes, the taxes HB 389 effects, are responsible for county-funded projects such as road and bridge improvements. It also creates more work for a severely short-staffed county administration. The bill in plain English establishes a cap on the amount property taxes can increase year over year. There is also a rework of the code’s ‘circuit-breaker’ stipulation, Idaho’s property tax reduction system.
Teton County Clerk Kim Keeley said of the bill: “It reduces our ability to take on new construction. If we have several years in a row of growth and more people building out in the county, not within the cities, the cost to keep taking care of the roads goes up, but the property tax levy does not.”
Thanks to a $2.7 million judgment owed to Burns Concrete, the county found itself strapped for cash in the upcoming fiscal year, and the property tax cap did not help the situation.
The Never-Ending Election
In an election season full of surprises, Teton County hosted two recounts and one tie-breaking coin toss to establish without doubt the outcome of the November city and school board races. The trouble started when the county clerk was informed of a few incorrectly-issued absentee ballots in one of the school board races; the tension escalated when, late on the night of Election Day, incomplete results were released.
The foible was corrected the next morning, but some candidates and their supporters were frustrated by the proceedings. Two races were close enough to warrant a recount: the Zone 3 school board race to replace Trustee Ben Kearsley; and the Driggs City Council four-year seat. Ray Hichcliff claimed the win by only four votes, so his opponent Jeannette Boner requested a recount. The recount showed the same result.
The Driggs race actually ended in a tie between candidates Miles Knowles and Erika Earles, which necessitated a coin toss; Earles won the game of chance. Knowles then requested a recount, which affirmed the result.
After a prolonged and sometimes anguished election season, all new and returning trustees, councilors, and mayors will take office in the first two weeks of January.
What About Covid?
We thought we would be done talking about this in December of 2021. By mid-spring, the vaccine was available to all adults who wished to receive it. Teton County had higher vaccination rate than most of the state, although it fell behind the national average. Life seemed like it was back to normal and in-person events were back on the docket.
Then cases started spiking before school started again, leaving elected officials and healthcare providers back in the same position as in 2020, having to decide how or whether to institute regulations for public safety.
The school board seemed to have borne the brunt of public animosity, although protesters also staked out the mayor of Victor’s house after he approved a mask mandate in late summer. The school board decided against implementing a mask requirement in school. In September the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced crisis standards of care for all hospitals, to cope with the overwhelming demand.
Since then, cases have declined again and young children have been approved for vaccines. However, even as we write this, the Omicron variant is giving us deja vu: travel warnings, event cancelations, the whole gamut. We’ll see where this goes in 2022, but fingers crossed for an easier, better new year.
Jackson Airport Closure Set to Dominate Spring ‘22
Rounding out the TVN’s year in review is a story that will have the brunt of its implications occur in 2022. The looming Jackson Airport (KJAC) closure, in effect from April ‘22 through June ‘22, will consist of a full runway rebuild.
Of course, this will shift air travel around the greater Yellowstone region. Yellowstone NP typically opens in late April, Grand Teton NP usually in early May. Airports such as Idaho Falls, Pinedale, Cody, and Bozeman’s Yellowstone International will see the brunt of the commercial-aviation impact.
Driggs is obviously in a prime position to feel the brunt of the corporate jet and general aviation traffic. The City of Driggs airport board has had discussions regarding the KJAC closure, including cooperation between the two airports. A coordination meeting between Driggs airport board members and KJAC officials is slated for sometime in January or February.
Airplane parking and noise abatement look to be the main concerns for Driggs’ airport board this far out. Look for this story, and many others, to develop in 2022.
As always, the Teton Valley News is eager to cover the issues that matter most to those in our amazing valley. We are proud to be Teton County’s paper of record for the last 112 years while supplying outstanding community journalism.
This is definitely not an exhaustive list. What did we miss? Send a letter to the editor at jtellman@tetonvalleynews.net if you think there are other stories that defined 2021.