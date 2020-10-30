The Community Foundation of Teton Valley’s Youth Philanthropy Program, in partnership with the Dual Enrollment Government class at Teton High School, planned to announce this year’s Youth Philanthropy grant winners at a small Awards Assembly at Teton High School on Tuesday, Oct. 27. However, late Monday afternoon Governor Little announced the rollback of the Rebound Idaho plan to Stage 3 statewide to combat rapidly rising infections of COVID-19. With indoor gatherings limited to 50 or less, the Community Foundation made the hard decision to cancel the live assembly and create an online awards ceremony to connect students with the winning nonprofits and their leaders next Wednesday.
Now in its tenth year, the 2020 awards mark the granting of $44,000 in total via this multifaceted program. Youth Philanthropy provides an excellent opportunity to introduce the concept of philanthropy to the next generation while helping them better understand the significant and impactful roles that nonprofits play in our own community.
According to one senior, this program offers insight into “the many nonprofits in our valley and each one’s goals. It’s cool to learn more about what is going on, and to be a part of helping some of those things come to pass. The program also illustrates how selfless people are where we live - because they love to help others, and many are volunteers for these nonprofits.”
Not only does this program help develop a deeper understanding of the granting process, but students also get a firsthand look at the many roles that nonprofits play in our community and in meeting the needs of their fellow citizens.
The Youth Philanthropy Program is made possible through the generosity of Tin Cup Challengers and other private donors who partner with the Community Foundation of Teton Valley to elevate lives through the power of generosity. This year, Challenger Richard Grundler charitably augmented student’s traditional granting capacity with an additional gift, giving them a total of $7,000 in awards to distribute during the Youth Philanthropy grant cycle.
This year’s seniors worked through 16 grant applications with a total funding ask of $13,993.44. After thorough discussion over three class periods, they awarded four projects full funding and six projects partial grant awards with the funds they had at their disposal.
2020 Youth Philanthropy Grant Awards
ABC — Above and Beyond the Classroom: Supporting Strong Bodies and Minds $800
Education Foundation of Teton Valley: Bound for Success Seed Money $1,000
Family Safety Network: Increased Counseling for Children of FSN Clients $560
Hispanic Resource Center: Teton Valley Tenant Education Night $500
Immigrant Hope: Passport Photo Printing Supplies for Immigration Applications $522
Subs for Santa: Teen Christmas Gifts $968
Teton Regional Land Trust: Connecting Youth to the Greater Yellowstone Region's Natural World $500
Teton Valley Foundation: Protective Gear for Adaptive Sled Hockey Program $500
Teton Valley Mental Health Coalition: School-Based Counseling Program $1,000
Teton Valley Ski Education Foundation: COVID-19 Care Package $650