Years ago when I watched Liza Minnelli and Joel Gray perform Money Makes the World Go Around in the movie Cabaret I thought it was great music, hysterically funny, great entertainment. It just never occurred to me that I would experience similar economic folly during my golden years in small town Idaho….never expected leaders would be reaching into our pockets to promote their favorite pastimes, buddies, and, oh yeah, our essential government needs and operations. Is this happening in Victor? Driggs? Or the County? Money makes their world go around, but these are troubling times with a bleak economic future. It is time to put their wish list away and return to being grounded on basic government functions.
It was bad enough when our leaders misguided us into believing residents wouldn’t have to pay local option taxes increases.
Are they also misguiding us to believe that the troubled deficit and unaffordable housing market could be cured by instituting an Impact Fee on new house and commercial construction-- after all they promised to keep housing costs down.
Are they the very same folks talking about establishing a new Recreation Tax District with out of control spending? Are they the ones establishing new zoning rules defining every criterion except bathroom colors, god forbid?
Or how bout the millions needed to build a Recreation Center? Are they the ones buying themselves lots of nice Christmas presents with tax dollars (winter coat, organic turkeys, and a crate of oranges for one Christmas).
How bout the costs of new types of entertainment... do we need more and more bike trails ay? Monopoly on trash collection? Or money to non-profits that support fun times that does nothing to help true charities? And let’s not be silly in thinking expansion costs will just be transferred to new move-ins instead of those homeowners who formerly paid these costs via property tax.
If that were true they would be reducing our property tax…The Victor Mayor said, “No”. And yet the creation of an Impact fee will take another $1+ million out of Victor resident pockets.
Victor hired consultants to do research and make recommendations. Those recommendations were: max fee for each home, depending on square footage, includes -- $2,615 for Parks & Recreation; $2,815 Trails /Pathways; $3,869 for Roadways; totaling $9,299 but then add $1,631 for Fire. The consultants recommended phasing in fees. Victor said no…it would take too much office time.
Oy, who are they elected to serve? And if that is the case, since they intend to have uniform regulations among the cities and county, why not just merge all staff and they can save a lot of time by eliminating duplication of effort.…. kidding.
My largest concern is the future of our children. The Admin thinks no big deal, they will just add the fee to the mortgage principal….sure, but that results in paying the fee 3 times over the course of the loan.
Money makes their world go around…but how many of us will lose homes or go bankrupt while our leaders dig deeper and deeper into our pockets to fund their pet projects.
