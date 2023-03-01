Years ago when I watched Liza Minnelli and Joel Gray perform Money Makes the World Go Around in the movie Cabaret I thought it was great music, hysterically funny, great entertainment. It just never occurred to me that I would experience similar economic folly during my golden years in small town Idaho….never expected leaders would be reaching into our pockets to promote their favorite pastimes, buddies, and, oh yeah, our essential government needs and operations. Is this happening in Victor? Driggs? Or the County? Money makes their world go around, but these are troubling times with a bleak economic future. It is time to put their wish list away and return to being grounded on basic government functions.

It was bad enough when our leaders misguided us into believing residents wouldn’t have to pay local option taxes increases.

