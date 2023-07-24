Just watched Maria Bartiromo’s interview of Trump. It was a shocking reminder of how bad the current administration is and how our country has become so endangered by imbecile actions. Trump may be the only candidate capable of repairing the danger, the loss of values and rights. That was obvious.

Similarly, our dear City of Victor has declined… Not by imbecile actions, but by a Sly Fox. He’s “proud” about doubling the sales tax, increasing building fees by thousands although the City claims a goal of keeping housing affordable, doubling the City budget from $3.5 to $7.2 million, and increasing property taxes.

