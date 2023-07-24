...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 10 PM TUESDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410,
425, AND 476...
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 1 PM to 10 PM Tuesday.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 covering the Upper Snake
River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 425 covering the
Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake
River, and Fire Weather Zone 476 covering the Lemhi and Lost
River Range/Challis National Forest.
* WINDS...West-southwest sustained at 20 to 30 MPH with gusts of
40 to 50 MPH. Winds may be a bit lighter in southern portions of
Fire Weather Zone 425.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 16 percent.
* IMPACTS...Hot, dry, and breezy conditions will support rapid
wildfire spread and potentially long range spotting of embers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on any one or more
of these criteria for Southeast Idaho:
- Relative humidity at or below 15 percent AND wind gusts of at
least 25 MPH in the mountains or 30 MPH in the Snake Plain.
- Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent or greater, without
specific rainfall criteria.
- Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
Just watched Maria Bartiromo’s interview of Trump. It was a shocking reminder of how bad the current administration is and how our country has become so endangered by imbecile actions. Trump may be the only candidate capable of repairing the danger, the loss of values and rights. That was obvious.
Similarly, our dear City of Victor has declined… Not by imbecile actions, but by a Sly Fox. He’s “proud” about doubling the sales tax, increasing building fees by thousands although the City claims a goal of keeping housing affordable, doubling the City budget from $3.5 to $7.2 million, and increasing property taxes.
