...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by the combination of rain and snowmelt is
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Idaho, eastern Idaho and southeast
Idaho, including the following areas, in central Idaho, Lost River
Valley, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin and Wood River Foothills. In
eastern Idaho, Beaverhead - Lemhi Highlands, Big Hole Mountains,
Centennial Mountains - Island Park and Teton Valley. In southeast
Idaho, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range,
Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and Marsh and Arbon Highlands.
* WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Very warm temperatures into mid-week will continue to rapidly
melt existing snow pack. Flooding risk remains high.
Precipitation chances increase towards the end of the week,
which may add to flooding concerns.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
I had the opportunity to read the last Democratic newsletter. To say I was quite appalled when the Democratic chair decided to call all Republicans “Christian National crazies”, in fact I took offense to it. Just because I have conservative values does not make me crazy, nor does it make any of my friends crazy. In fact, I believe we are more centered and SANE than some of the Democrats who ARE crazy to allow our country to be changed so drastically in the last two years. All Republicans want is less government; to live in a country where the people have good morals and integrity; less crime because of valiant police officers who will stop crime and protect people; we want the other side to see that Marxism is not where our country should head and they are taking us there; we believe that corruption, cheating and cross voting is not the way to win elections or run our country; that hatred and racial divide do not belong in the United States of America; we don’t want sexualization of our children in schools and teaching them the United States of America is bad is not something we understand or will tolerate; trying to divide the nuclear family is not something that we value; trying to teach our children behind our backs that they could be different sexes then when they were born is not something any of us agree on; however, if they grow up and choose to be a different persuasion when they’re an adult that is their choice; and last but not least, we HATE having a president and his son, proven time and again to have taken money from our enemies to enrich their family plus every time you turn around Joe has gotten caught blatantly lying about it and many other topics yet the MSM covers for them; we hate having our Government “own” (proven they paid Twitter and Facebook millions) and censor the MSM and the truth brought forth by many knowledgeable people which hurt people with COVID and swayed the 2020 election; plus this Administration gives our taxpayer dollars to support terrorists. If these values make us crazies, you’re the ones misguided. SO if you don’t believe in these ideals, get the hell out of our country because we want it back!
