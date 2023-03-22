This winter has been exceptional in some regards, and a very normal one when considering we live in eastern Idaho at over 6,000 feet in elevation. Let’s face it, many of us choose to live here for the snow. But when it begins to pile up, the skies remain grey for what seems likes weeks, and the temps never get above freezing, it can pose problems for some of our essential services.
In the winter, keeping roads passable is a challenge for our friends in Public Works, keeping the mail moving is difficult for our delivery drivers, and public safety agencies are kept busy responding to emergencies.
One particular challenge for Teton County Fire and Rescue is our municipal water systems and keeping our fire hydrants clear of deep snow.
Some of our hydrants sit completely buried, under several feet of snow. Having our hydrants clear of snow with a path cleared to the adjacent roadway provides important access to our firefighters should they need to use the hydrant for firefighting.
When responding to a fire, having to take the time to remove snow to get to a hydrant takes valuable time away from actually fighting the fire.
A common approach in snowy communities like ours is an “Adopt a Hydrant” program where homeowners take some ownership of the hydrant in their front yard and simply add it to their regular snow removal while clearing driveways and walkways. If you ‘adopt’ a hydrant, that could be the very hydrant that the Fire Department uses to extinguish the fire in your home!
Teton County Fire & Rescue wants to take this time to thank our community for the continuing support we receive. We could not do what we do without YOU!
