Maltaverne.JPG

Mike Maltaverne

 Courtesy Photo

This winter has been exceptional in some regards, and a very normal one when considering we live in eastern Idaho at over 6,000 feet in elevation. Let’s face it, many of us choose to live here for the snow. But when it begins to pile up, the skies remain grey for what seems likes weeks, and the temps never get above freezing, it can pose problems for some of our essential services.

In the winter, keeping roads passable is a challenge for our friends in Public Works, keeping the mail moving is difficult for our delivery drivers, and public safety agencies are kept busy responding to emergencies.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.