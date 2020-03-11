Occupation: Music Teacher
What brought you to the Tetons? Five years ago, our family came to Tetonia to live in the stone house built in 1915 by my Great-Grandparents, Hyrum and Annie Egbert. My grandparents, Dick and Alta Egbert, lived here for more than 70 years. My mother, LaRae Egbert Wilson, grew up in this home. My father, Merrill Larsen Wilson, was born and raised on the Wilson Ranch in Alta, Wyoming. Living here where my family is rooted is a dream come true.
Your life motto for the moment: “Put your shoulder to the wheel, push along. Do your duty with heart full of song.”
What do you consider your greatest personal achievement? Arriving at this point in my life: married for almost 31 years, raising 6 boys, adding 4 daughters-in-law, and 2 grand-daughters.
What do you consider your greatest professional achievement? My greatest professional achievement has been going to back to college in my 40s to get my teaching certificate. This has opened the door to all of my career opportunities.
What motivates you? I am inspired by music, people, old buildings, and gardens.
What advice do you have for your younger self? Smile more and don’t worry. God has a plan for you and everything will work out in the end!
Where do you see yourself in the next five years? In five years I will be teaching music classes in the winter and spending time with my children, grandchildren, and extended family in my back yard during the summer.
