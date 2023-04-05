The discussion of the two ballot initiatives for the Driggs Airport to limit the size of aircraft and to limit the length of the runway is beginning in earnest. Last week in the Teton Valley News, Dee Gustafson posed the question: “Is this really what we want?”. Perhaps a more specific question would be: Do we need a taxpayer subsidized Jetport in Teton Valley?
When the Jackson Airport was closed for runway resurfacing last year, we were provided a glimpse of the future; more frequent jet landings and takeoffs and the reverberating associated noise. As Teton Valley grows, air traffic and noise impacts will follow. Is this what we really want?
Dee was most concerned that only 94 Driggs residents could create a ballot initiative to vote on the size and function of a publicly funded facility. This was a travesty. However, the real travesty is that the other 10,800 residents of Teton County have no say in the operation of a public facility that affects us all.
There is a multi-million dollar project proposed to move and lengthen the airport runway to the northeast. Part of the purpose of this project is to solve the noise problems with the airport and specifically reduce aircraft noise impacts. It is a miraculous feat of physics that lengthening and moving a runway will reduce aircraft noise. In reality, this a classic FFA ploy which moves airport noise impacts to disenfranchised communities. The county residents to the north of Driggs will see increased aircraft noise and impacts and they can’t vote on the initiatives.
I have never set foot on the Driggs Airport and I expect that I am similar to most residents in Teton Valley. I don’t have the dollars to buy my own plane or charter a private jet. The Driggs Airport is likely regularly used by about less than 3 percent of the Valley’s 12,300 residents or about 379 people.
Yet, the airport is massively subsidized by taxpayers, provides little or no benefits to average Teton Valley residents and impacts us all. Is this what we really want? Think about what could be done with the millions of dollars to address affordable housing, economic development and diversification, or other public facilities. Perhaps what we really need is an initiative to simply close the Driggs Airport. We definitely don’t need to provide a Jetport for billionaires in Teton Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.