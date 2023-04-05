The discussion of the two ballot initiatives for the Driggs Airport to limit the size of aircraft and to limit the length of the runway is beginning in earnest. Last week in the Teton Valley News, Dee Gustafson posed the question: “Is this really what we want?”. Perhaps a more specific question would be: Do we need a taxpayer subsidized Jetport in Teton Valley?

When the Jackson Airport was closed for runway resurfacing last year, we were provided a glimpse of the future; more frequent jet landings and takeoffs and the reverberating associated noise. As Teton Valley grows, air traffic and noise impacts will follow. Is this what we really want?

