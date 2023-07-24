Jen Calder

Jen Calder

It is budget season again for local government! The City of Driggs is wrestling with unprecedented growth, strain placed on existing infrastructure like sewer, water and roadways, increasing expectations from our residents, a workforce shortage, and an affordable housing crisis. While we face these ongoing challenges, we also must take into account, and plan for, our future. In light of these budgeting challenges, we are severely limited by the State on how we can generate revenue through collecting taxes. One particular line in the budget is getting quite a bit of discussion and bringing attention with those that follow Driggs politics.

We, the Driggs City Council, have adjusted the City of Driggs Mayor’s salary for the upcoming fiscal year. Adjusting an elected official’s salary can occur only during budgeting season. This is not a merit-based adjustment. We acknowledge and appreciate ALL of the hard work and dedication Mayor August Christiansen has given to the City of Driggs.

