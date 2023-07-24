...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 10 PM TUESDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410,
425, AND 476...
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 1 PM to 10 PM Tuesday.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 covering the Upper Snake
River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 425 covering the
Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake
River, and Fire Weather Zone 476 covering the Lemhi and Lost
River Range/Challis National Forest.
* WINDS...West-southwest sustained at 20 to 30 MPH with gusts of
40 to 50 MPH. Winds may be a bit lighter in southern portions of
Fire Weather Zone 425.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 16 percent.
* IMPACTS...Hot, dry, and breezy conditions will support rapid
wildfire spread and potentially long range spotting of embers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on any one or more
of these criteria for Southeast Idaho:
- Relative humidity at or below 15 percent AND wind gusts of at
least 25 MPH in the mountains or 30 MPH in the Snake Plain.
- Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent or greater, without
specific rainfall criteria.
- Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
&&
It is budget season again for local government! The City of Driggs is wrestling with unprecedented growth, strain placed on existing infrastructure like sewer, water and roadways, increasing expectations from our residents, a workforce shortage, and an affordable housing crisis. While we face these ongoing challenges, we also must take into account, and plan for, our future. In light of these budgeting challenges, we are severely limited by the State on how we can generate revenue through collecting taxes. One particular line in the budget is getting quite a bit of discussion and bringing attention with those that follow Driggs politics.
We, the Driggs City Council, have adjusted the City of Driggs Mayor’s salary for the upcoming fiscal year. Adjusting an elected official’s salary can occur only during budgeting season. This is not a merit-based adjustment. We acknowledge and appreciate ALL of the hard work and dedication Mayor August Christiansen has given to the City of Driggs.
