May is Mental Health Awareness Month. While part of me feels compelled to tell you all the dire statistics regarding the state of mental health, I’m pretty sure that’s what I did last year.
And you can see how well that worked. Still dire. Not to mention, what’s that quote about insanity I just used last month to convince y’all to take care of your bears?
So this year we’re trying something different. We got 48 people to share their mental health stories. Publically. With pictures. And since you shouldn’t ever recommend something you haven’t done or aren’t willing to do, here’s the extended version of my story.
If I told you all the mental health conditions I’ve either diagnosed myself with or been officially christened as having, you’d think I was just reciting the alphabet: PMDD, MDD, GAD, PTSD, ADHD, ABC, 123.
I was always aware that I “marched to the beat of my own drum” (which was not necessarily a good thing in my family). I just didn’t have a name for my particular quirks until I was about sixteen. I saw my primary care doctor who astutely observed that maybe I was a smidge anxious and depressed. She promptly wrote me a prescription and I promptly marched across the street to fill it. Why wouldn’t I? It was the doctor's orders.
However, when I got home my mother, who was a nurse by the way, saw what the prescription was for and flew into a tizzy. She forbade me from taking it due to the black box warning for those under 18 and because “I didn’t need that.”
It’d be another seven years before I’d get professional help. I only succeeded because by that time my mother was dead. Ovarian cancer. And I was with her when she died. To say it was a profound turning point in my life is an understatement.
I was young and the first in my friend group to experience such a loss. At the time, I didn’t know that often when the glue that holds a family together dies so does the family in a way. My friends didn’t know what to do with me and my family members were all mourning in their own way. As an only child, I was left to deal with my grief mostly alone. Which meant I did what a lot of young twenty-somethings do—I started drinking. I became a champion drinker and risk-taker actually. A Valedictorian of not dealing.
And then a beloved teacher asked me how I was really doing and I burst into tears. She had the foresight to suggest that “maybe you talk to someone.”
To say that was a turning point in my life is also an understatement. The counselor I found not only saved my life but set me on the course that led me to graduate school, to Driggs, to my husband, and to all of you.
I’m not going to lie, it was a hard row to hoe for a while. Counseling doesn’t always magically make it all better. Often it gets hard first. And it was an incredibly painful process to unpack everything I needed to in order to be a functional human. Especially considering a beloved member of my family didn’t “believe in that counseling stuff.” But I’ve never regretted making that appointment and walking through her door.
Wherever you are, whatever you’re facing—you are not alone. One in five people will experience some mental health condition this year. I’ll experience two or three. So will maybe your ski buddy, your mechanic, or your neighbor. And if you don’t believe me, check out all the ones who were willing to share their story this month at manyminds.tetonvalleymentalhealth.com
We hope it will encourage you to share yours. We’re always here. Let’s talk.
If you, or someone you know, needs mental health care, let us know. We provide free and confidential support, as well as six free counseling sessions to those in need. Call or text 208-354-6198, email info@tetonvalleymentalhealth.com, or find out more on our website mentalhealthcoalitionoftetonvalley.org. Our offices are staffed Monday-Friday from 9 am-4 pm.
Sara is the Executive Director of the Mental Health Coalition of Teton Valley whose mission is to empower the people of our community to enhance their mental wellness by providing advocacy, education, and access to resources. For more wellness tips and to see what the Coalition is up to, follow them on social media or visit their website www.tetonvalleymentalhealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.