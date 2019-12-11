Sometimes when you read journals of your ancestors you find out they were witnesses to history and how they reacted.
Byron Driggs made short but factual entries in his journals. The Driggs native described the weather, family happenings and topics of interest to him, mostly in Teton Valley.
Thanks to his grandson Allan Driggs the family has transcribed versions of these journals. Recently these entries caught Allan Driggs’ eye.
The date was Feb. 20, 1962, a Tuesday.
“This is one of the greatest days in history as U.S. astronaut John Glenn orbited the globe three times at a speed of 17,545 mph in 4 hours and 56 minutes, making a total mileage of 81,000 miles,” Byron wrote.
Byron and Ruth Driggs watched this on TV. “Saw the launching and the retrieving of the capsule,” he said. “The U.S. made no secret of this orbit, and all the world could have seen and heard it on TV.”
He continues on Wednesday, Feb. 21: “ About all the talk everywhere is the astronaut John Glenn’s orbit. He said he felt fine and no mishaps. He will undergo a physical examination and make report to the government next Friday.”
And Friday’s journal entry shows how important the event was to the Driggs residents. “We was up at 6:30 a.m. to see astronaut John Glenn make his report to President Kennedy and the world as to his trip around the world three times in orbit. This was quite a sight to see on TV as he answered questions,” he says. The Driggses usually slept until 9:30 or 10:30 a.m., Allan said.
Byron died in May 1985 after 87 years of witnessing history in Teton Valley and the world.
Edlefsen is a granddaughter of Byron Driggs and a volunteer at the Teton Valley Museum.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.