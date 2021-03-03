Let me be clear. I was in Teton Valley for the huge winter storms of 1948-49. But I was a toddler, not yet 2. So what I know I know second hand and from written accounts.
The stories I was told involved food and mail drops from airplanes, a three-week isolation for valley residents with endless snow, ice, wind and then more of the same.
It was so bad it was documented, much as the storms in Texas were being photographed last week.
It’s a bit hard to gauge just how terrible that winter was compared to storms now because roads, equipment, communication and transportation have vastly improved since then. One thing that made that winter horrible was the unrelenting series of weather fronts.
Teton Valley occasionally gets a taste of what an isolated winter can mean. When all of the roads into the valley close for a couple days a tiny bit of panic sets in. Two years ago my family experienced that first hand when we wanted to bury a family member who had died outside the valley. No amount of wishing and hoping and praying could help get her casket or her immediate family to Driggs until Old Man Winter relented and let her be laid to rest.
Read closely this page of memories put together for posterity and be proud of the people who weathered hard times in the valley.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at Teton Valley Museum.