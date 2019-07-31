Among the stories on the first front page of the Teton Valley News is a small article speculating about the future of a railroad in the valley.
The newspaper is dated April 15, 1909. The story said two surveys related to the railroad were completed into the valley, one from Sugar City and the other from the Oregon Short Line terminus in Ashton. Which one would be the route?
The newspaper proved accurate when it predicted the route would come through Ashton, as it did in 1912-13.
But another prediction didn’t come to pass. Quoting a story in the Kemmerer Camera on the future of Driggs, the story said Teton Valley is, “ . . . close to the proposed route of the transcontinental railroad which is sure to go through that way within the course of a few years, going up the Green River on this side, over the Gros Ventre Divide and out by the Snake River.”
Anyone who has seen the Netflix series “Hell on Wheels” knows that’s not true.
Does the name Promontory Point ring a bell?
Still, the railroad did come to the valley, and it offered access to markets for farmers and ranchers and others, as well as improved transportation for a growing industry in the valley, tourism, with links over Jackson Pass to endless recreation.
Edlefsen is a volunteer for the Teton Valley Museum.
