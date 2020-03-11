A couple of these columns already have described the importance of music to early pioneers of the valley.
Accompanied by cherished musical instruments they brought with them, the pioneers sang hymns of the day, as well as popular music of the day in their daily lives.
From an internet survey, here are some of the most popular tunes by decade, nationwide. We can only assume the same songs were being sung in isolated Teton Valley, though the dates might be a bit off. Trends were slow to reach the valley.
Initially, the method for tracking music popularity involved keeping track of sales of sheet music. Later it was tracked via radio plays and sales of recordings.
The 1890s two most popular tunes were “The Band Played On” and “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”
“Happy Birthday,” “My Wild Iris Rose” and “Old Folks at Home” were top tunes in the 1900s.
In the 1910s the people were singing “When Irish are Smiling,” “America the Beautiful” and “America.”
Jazz was tops in the 1920s, with “Ain’t Misbehaving” and “In the Jailhouse Now” among the top tunes.
The 1930s featured both jazz and big band music, with tunes like “Happy Days are Here Again” and “Putting on the Ritz.”
“White Christmas,” “Star Dust” and “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” were at the top of the lists in the 40s.
And rock and roll took hold in the 1950s, with “Don’t be Cruel” and “Yellow Rose of Texas” the most popular.
Sixty years ago when I was a teenager “Hey Jude” by the Beatles and “Satisfaction” by the Rolling Stones were the top tunes of the 60s.
Didn’t I just hear the Rolling Stones planned to tour again this year?
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the Teton Valley Museum, where you can see heritage instruments, old sheet music and vintage recording machines.
