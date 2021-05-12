In a short time frame, Lorin Kearsley of Victor took a plethora of photographs that document many historical events in the Teton Valley town.
It was big news when the new road over the Teton Pass was opened in the 1960s.
Kearsley captured several photos of the reconstruction of Idaho Highway 31 through Victor in 1959, perhaps as a precursor to the Wyoming Highway 22 work over the pass.
His photos are dated June 1959 and show heavy equipment scraping and leveling and getting the work done.
But they also document what the Victor downtown looked like about 62 years ago.
The Teton Valley Museum loves to see copies of historical photographs and can scan them while you wait when the museum opens. Contact j.edlefsen@gmail.com if you would like to share historical family photos.
In Kearsley’s case his family donated the original slides, which have been digitized and soon will be stored at the museum.
Edlefsen is a volunteer with the Teton Valley Museum.