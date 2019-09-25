Many small community primary schools had been created in Teton Valley at the start of the 20th century. Eventually there was a need for secondary schools.
Rural High School No. 2 was created in 1909 after interest in “advanced school work” was aroused in Victor after a teacher offered to instruct ninth graders.
At first it included students from Cedron, Chapin and Victor, but Chapin withdrew after two years. With few students, the high school classes were held in a room under the stairs on an old rock school house. As the number of students grew, the school was moved to larger quarters on the second floor of the Robinson Store until it burned down in 1919. From 1919 to 1922, when a school house was built, the classes met in the basement of the LDS Church.
In 1926, when B.W. Driggs published The History of Teton Valley, there were 67 students at the high school with three full-time teachers and a part-time teacher.
In Driggs, Rural High School No. 3, “commonly called Teton High,” was created in 1910, according to the historian, Driggs. It was to include students from Driggs, Darby, Bates, Cache Leigh, Clawson and Cedron, but Cache later withdrew.
Like the school in Victor, students were taught in rooms over a store — the first year over the Blodgett and Stone store, and the second year over the Winger building over the drug store. The first high school building was finished in 1914.
“Advanced schooling,” as Driggs described it, has been a part of Teton Valley for 110 years. Think about that when your students gets his or her first report card this fall.
And visit the school room exhibit at the Teton Valley Museum, preferably with your students. You can ring the bell.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the museum.
