One of the lesser known pioneers of Teton Valley is Earl H. Holden.
E. H. Holden gets mentioned twice in the History of Teton Valley, once as the builder of a sawmill in Darby Canyon and a second time in a list of settlers in the Darby area.
He turns up in a History of Darby printed in the Teton Valley News, according to an undated clipping.
“Material for building purposes was obtained at first (in Darby) from a sawmill placed in the Darby Canyon in 1897 by E. H. Holden,” the history said. “Water power was used by means of a penstock.” The land where the mill was located was included in a forest reserve in 1903, forcing Holden to leave. After running the mill in several valley canyons he finally settled on a farm in Darby, establishing “the first permanent and successful orchard on the flat,” the history said.
So Holden’s two claims to fame were milling logs and growing fruit. Unfortunately the history fails to say what kind of orchard he planted.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the Teton Valley Museum.