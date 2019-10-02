It’s been a busy year for the Teton Valley Museum. We have had visitors from Tetonia to Timbuktu stopping by, looking for their ancestors and links to the valley or just feeding their curiosity.
Every day we were open the visitor log showed us how small a world it really is. One of the more heartwarming facts about our small town museum is the fact that people love it — valley residents and foreigners alike.
When I first started volunteering for the museum, moving digital photos from one computer to another involved using a flash drive, which my trainer called a “traveler.”
Travelers were also visitors who had no obvious connection to Teton Valley, like the young men from Shanghai who spoke impeccable English and the couple from Great Britain who identified with the valley’s coal mining history. They found exhibits they will remember.
But all good things must come to an end, at least for the season.
The museum has closed now for the season.
Some behind the scenes work will start now, with volunteers working on projects the busy summer season put on hold. Most of that work happens on Tuesdays, so if you see a light on, stop by.
Call the museum at 208-354-6000 and leave a message if needed.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the museum.
