When people see Teton Valley the first time, the beauty can stun them. Those Tetons and the valley below capture the senses and create a yearning to return after one leaves.
It’s that way now and it’s been that way since John Colter wandered through the area in 1808.
The historian M.D. Beal describes the lure:
“This is one of American’s most beautiful retreats, and it was so considered by the mountain men. . . .
“Here also Father De Smet performed his first religious service in the Northwest. Many notable Western American wayfarers were among its early visitors. In its streams and upon its parks were fish, fowl and larger game for all. Its crystal springs and alpine beauty still exercise a powerful fascination upon the traveler.”
Beal, in his “History of Southeastern Idaho,” notes that settlement was slow, though the valley was recognized for its “excellent conditions for stock raising.”
“Climate and elevation severely limited the agricultural efforts of early settlers,” he said, “in fact, until 1885 it was considered impractical to attempt anything besides stock raising.”
But, he said, “hardy specimens of grain, potatoes and vegetables were soon acclimated.”
Seed potatoes and peas were among the top crops when Beal’s book was published in 1942.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the Teton Valley Museum.
