Tetonia started out fairly sleepily in the early 1900s until the Oregon Short Line Railroad folks decided to run the line through the town rather than through the larger and more established community of Haden to the west.
With the railroad Tetonia boomed and Haden shrunk, with many of its buildings moved to Tetonia.
And the grain industry flourished.
The photo shows the Midland Grain Elevation in Teton in 1925. It was operated by Guy M. Andersen, father of Delila Andersen Higbee, who provided the information.
According to her the grain was sacked, tied or sewed and stacked by hand in huge piles. When freight cars were available it was loaded and shipped.
She said her father took a lot of pride in neat stacks.
Tetonia still has iconic grain elevators but the grain is shipped by truck now.
