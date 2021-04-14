When the Oregon Short Line Railroad was completed to Driggs (a year later than expected) on Aug. 27, 1912, Driggs had its own ceremonial driving of the golden spike.
In his “Tales of Eastern Idaho,” David L. Crowder tells some of the details. He describes a big crowd, nearly everyone from Driggs, Darby, Alta and Bates.
Don C. Driggs, among the founders of the town, drove the stake. Crowder said it took seven blows, prompting unkind words from some in the crowd. Driggs gave a short speech, led three cheers for the railroad people, and a song was sung.
The song, written for the occasion by Don’s brother, B.W. Driggs, was “Song of the Tetons.”
Next came refreshments for the train crew.
But this celebration didn’t mark the official commemoration of the completion of the railroad. That came Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, when a special excursion train with a large contingent of people arrived 4 1/2 hours late but still prompting a huge welcome from the excited crowd.
A parade and a baseball game followed but the game had to be cut short due to darkness.
Day 2 included tours for the dignitaries.
“It was a grand two-day celebration,” Crowder wrote. “The people of the Teton Valley now felt they were closely tied to the rest of the United States.”
