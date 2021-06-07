The Teton Valley Museum is open once again! The hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10-5. The museum will close for the winter sometime in October but the volunteers can’t wait for people to visit and see the new exhibits.
The new exhibits include a large wildlife display, featuring many from Kim Kincaid in celebration of her late husband, Rob, and his love for the outdoors. Idaho Fish and Game has supplied the museum with a Golden Eagle and Trumpeter Swan.
The museum has also been awarded grants to create two new video displays. One honors WWII POWs from the valley, and features the story of Ralf Wilson of Alta. Another video display tells the story of the Green Family sawmill that was in Teton Canyon where the Sheep Bridge trail now goes.
The museum is located next to the Super 8 north of Driggs, at the fairgrounds entrance. Call (208) 354-6000 for more information.