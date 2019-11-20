Teton Valley has had many doctors, and the early physicians tended to residents as the only doctor available within miles.
For 15 years Dr. LeGrande Larsen took his turn as a sole provider.
A native of Ashton, he practiced there for three years after medical school, then started his practice in Driggs at the Teton Valley Hospital in 1952.
According to a news story written about 1959, Larsen estimated he delivered from 100 to 130 babies a year, as well as taking care of accident victims and patients who were ill.
In 1959 he was looking ahead to the time the 11-bed Teton Valley Hospital could expand to provide better care for valley residents. He moved to Logan, Utah, after practicing in Driggs until 1967 and taking a residency in urology.
The Teton Valley Museum has an exhibit about medical care history in the area. It includes this and other information about physicians and other health care professionals in the valley and some curious medical equipment.
Edlefsen is a volunteer for the museum.
