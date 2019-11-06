In the early part of the 20th century commerce operated a bit different than now.
Nowadays if we want a birthday cake we call the bakery and order one, or we grab a cake mix and a can of frosting and bake it ourselves.
Sure, a few people probably find a recipe and make it from scratch. But they have become the few and far between. And it’s unlikely their flour would be locally ground.
For Teton Valley residents in the early 1900s, cakes almost surely would be made from local wheat ground in local mills. About 40 miles from the valley in Teton City the Teton Flour Mill was the go-to place for birthday cakes, or at least the flour to create them. Though it’s more likely the Old Faithful brand flour the mill produced would be used for some of the pioneers’ more basic needs, like flour.
According to a history of the mill, flour and script were exchanged there for wheat from area farmers.
The Old Faithful brand flour was marketed from Montana to Utah and from Roberts to Wyoming. In 1926 the brand name changed to Rose of Idaho.
Visitors to the Teton Valley Museum can find out more about commerce in the olden days in our archives.
Today you may still visit the old mill, too, but it won’t look the same. It’s now known as The Haunted Mill. But it’s still operated by ancestors of the people who first built it. Maybe there is a ghost there of birthday cake bakers past.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the museum.
