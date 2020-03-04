Back in 1919 and the Roarin’ 20s in Teton Valley, teenagers found fun, even though they didn’t have much money.
When she was 75, Norma Grover Floyd, my grandmother, decided to put down her memories while she could. I was lucky that she gave me her journals before she died so I have a copy of that memoir.
Times were tough in those years, she said. In 1918 she had depended on the generosity of a friend to pay for her rent so she could stay in school at Teton High.
That year she writes that she wore the same brown dress to school almost all year. But, she said, most of her friends were in the same boat. And they didn’t let a lack of money slow them down.
“There were boys and girls full of life and I suppose if my girls had done the things we did then I would have been pretty disappointed.”
Specifically she was talking about skipping out of a debate club meeting and going to dance or to chicken fries.
“”The school rules prohibited us going out on weeknights and rules are made to be broken and we surely broke them,” she said. “All of the boys at school were marvelous dancers and how we all loved it.”
At that time James F. Griggs had a mortuary and music store the building downtown. One of the boys in the group of teenagers would climb in a transom window and let the rest in.
“We would go in and dance to phonographs or player pianos among the caskets,” she said. “The boys would steal chickens and fry them and clean up the mess either at the high school or the same building,” she said.
Wild times. No word in the memoir about getting caught.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the Teton Valley Museum.
