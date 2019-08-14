One of the best things about volunteering at the Teton Valley Museum is the chance to meet people truly interested in history.
It’s pretty common for Teton Valley residents to be able to tell stories about their ancestors. But occasionally travelers pay a visit with questions about their past.
Roger Vice was one such visitor. He had a tie to the valley that went back to the early 1900s. His ancestor, Marion Olund, was hired as a teacher in either Driggs or Victor, he said. She was from Boston. Family legend said she was brought into the valley over Jackson Pass, a harrowing and exciting journey, the legend goes.
Vice asked if the museum had a record of her teaching. Initial research has turned up nothing. Anyone who might have knowledge of this woman could help the family out by contacting the museum.
Meanwhile, we will wait for the next memory that needs checking out.
Edlefsen is a volunteer for the museum.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.