Imagine trying to get your mail when you just settled into a valley with few people, no towns, no roads and just horses or your legs for transportation.
That’s how it was in the late 1880s in Teton Valley.
There was a lot of confusion, and improvisation was necessary.
A community history of Alta, Wyo., details some of that.
The area was first called Aline, Wyo.
Some historical disagreement exists on how the area was named Aline. Some said B.W. Driggs suggested it. Others give credit to Libby Pratt.
But there seemed to be another Aline, Wyo., and the mail got mixed up, the history says.
After hit and miss mail, the name Aline was changed to Alta, meaning “mountain retreat.”
Mail came in from Idaho Falls or Rexburg by”anyone who happened to be coming” from there.
Later, Lehi Pratt, Nels Dalley were mail carriers for awhile. Hyrum Stevens also carried the mail for many years, the history said.
Edlefsen is a volunteer for the Teton Valley Museum, where the Alta, Wyo, community history compilation can be found.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.