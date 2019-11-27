It’s that time again, ski time.
And in Teton Valley, ski time is a tradition that goes way, way, way back.
Before Grand Targhee there were ski hills with lifts at Moose Creek, Victor, Pine Basin, Bear Gulch and Horseshoe Canyon.
The Horseshoe Canyon hill was mostly for the entertainment of neighbors.
Francis Ripplinger talked about skiing at the “little lift on one of the hills right by his (Dwight Wood’s) house up Horseshoe Canyon.”
In his life history on file at the Teton Valley Museum, Ripplinger told stories about skiing when he was a kid on the hills behind his house in Bates, about 71/2 miles west of Driggs.
“We cut a trail up the steep little hill there and we’d learn to ski coming down the little trail,” he said. “One winter the snow got so deep that it covered the back of the shed and we would ski right up on the shed and then jump off, jump off from the shed with our skies. It would make a good jump.”
He also remembers skiing at Pine Basin. He liked the lift there and not having to climb up the hill to ski down.
Most skiers today would agree. That’s one of the best parts of resort skiing.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the museum.
