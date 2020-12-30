Whitefish get a bad rap.
Though a salmonoid just like trout, through Teton Valley history many have sometimes treated the bony whitefish like a haphazard cousin that breeds with wild abandon.
But whitefish are natives, just like the beloved cutthroat. They spawn in October and November, with the female producing thousands of eggs that are scattershot rather than in spawning beds. There are tons of them. They grow fast, thrive in big schools and they live a long time.
Looking back at my family history in the valley, I have nothing but intriguing and yummy memories related to whitefish.
To me, whitefish were smoked fish, almost my favorite protein.
I may or may not have witnessed how whitefish were caught as I was growing up in the 1950s and 60s. I have heard enough tales to believe I was there.
Groups of people would secure a permit and use a net that stretched across the Teton River to seine for fish.
Sammy Sewell, also a native of the valley, recalls a group called the Fish and Game Club that would participate. Apparently there was a seining season. “We would seine in the spring, after the ice would melt,” he said. And the club would be quite successful in catching plenty of fish.
That was pretty fun in itself. But the real fun was the fish fry afterward right there on the banks of the river. Family photos show smiling, warmly clothed people huddled around a fire and Dutch ovens.
“We used to have good times seining,” Sewell said.
The club couldn’t cook all the fish, so what was left over was split among the members, who would take them home and bottle them. Some people smoked them, because that’s how we ate them at home. The best part about smoked whitefish? No bones.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the Teton Valley Museum, which would welcome any copies of photos of the seining operations.