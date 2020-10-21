With the coronavirus upon us many families have opted or in some cases are required to have school at home.
In Teton Valley, that means education has come full circle to the time when all of the schooling was at home on isolated homesteads. That’s where the similarities ended, with each involving students and teachers.
Consider the history of education in the North Leigh, Clawson area of the valley.
In her personal history, valley pioneer Rosie Henrie described her father, O.W. Shaw, gathering his children around the kitchen table when the day’s work was done and teaching them. This was in the years 1888-89.
In 1890 their neighbors, the Scott family, built an extra room on their home where James A. O’Brien taught the Scott and Shaw children until a school was built on the north side of South Leigh Creek, where it was protected from storms in the timber.
Six years later a log school was built a little more than a mile north of Hatch’s Corner on the west side of the road. In 1910 this log school was replaced by a two room frame building about a quarter mile south of the log school on the east side of the road.
This was Leigh School District No. 8. It was used until 1933, when students were sent to Tetonia to school. District 8 was dissolved into Tetonia District 2.
Stay tuned to find out how Clawson and North Leigh districts were related.
This information was found in clippings, likely from Howard Forbush’s school history, in the Clawson community file in the Teton Valley Museum.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the museum.