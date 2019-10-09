If you are of a certain age the sight of one of these blue bulbs could set off memories of blinding lights and squinting.
They were used at most celebrations, from weddings to birthdays and school programs.
If you won a contest one of your rewards was a flash in the eye.
In those days the photographers had little choice but to use supplemental light so they could to get photos indoors.
Every amateur photographer used them. They were in every camera bag.
They provided an instant blast of brilliant light. Those geniuses at Sylvania also thought to coat the bulbs with a blue filter layer to make them useful with daylight film.
But like every innovation flashbulbs were obsolete before long. Cameras soon got built-in flash units, and film became more sensitive and able to capture indoor scenes.
And of course digital photograph replaced the whole film/flashbulb industry.
The Teton Valley Museum has a collection of obsolete office, photography and related machinery in our media exhibit, including these unused and probably never-to-be-used flash bulbs.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the museum.
