A piece of Victor’s history has been rescued from the weather thanks to a thoughtful store owner.
Kathryn Ferris, owner of the Victor Emporium, found the old galvanized tin sign behind her store. Since the sign said “Victor Drug” she called Sally Myler, who owns the current Victor Drug.
Ferris offered the sign to Myler, who accepted it. It has more meaning to Myler than just being an old sign with her new business’ name on it.
The old Victor Drug was owned by her great grandfather, J.H. Harper. It was located where the Emporium is now. Harper also owned Corner Drug, which is also owned by Myler and her family. The family also has two old mirrors that advertise J.H. Harper Drug Co. in Driggs, Victor Drug and the Idaho Bank of Commerce. One is hanging at Corner Drug.
As for the sign, a hefty 3 by 8 foot metal creation, Myler isn’t sure what she plans do with it.
It advertises fountain drinks, ice cream, sporting equipment and “Sundreze.”
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the Teton Valley Museum. Myler is her daughter
