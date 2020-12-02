Looking at old photographs of downtown Driggs might prompt nostalgia for the way it was.
But if one looks closely, one can see not everything has changed. In many cases the buildings are still there. It’s their uses have changed.
For example, across Main Street from the former Teton County Courthouse (itself repurposed) is the former Driggs City Building, where a city clerk would sit behind a desk and handle whatever business came in the door. It seems like the city truck was parked there a lot, and mayors would come and go when they weren’t working their day jobs. The fire truck was stationed there, too.
Out front there was a pay phone, the only one in town.
Whenever my friends and I were in a mischievous mood we would spend a few coins and play phone tricks on people from that booth.
It’s gone now, as no one needs it anymore.
Next door to the building was the old hotel with a cafe in the front. The Fowers ran it, as I recall. One of my grade school friends was a Fowers, Dixie, I think.
Reminiscing about Teton Valley communities and the past can get interesting. Sometimes memories collide. Wouldn’t it be nice if building owners could do a little research into the history of their places and posted it somewhere. It might help explain a few discrepancies in personal memories.
Edlefsen is a volunteer for the Teton Valley Museum