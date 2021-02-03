Sometimes a myth has to be dispelled because it’s a recurring myth. How the town of Driggs got its name is one of those myths.
Driggs was not named after the Driggs family because they settled the place. Don Carlos Driggs often gets credit for being the founder of Driggs. It’s not true. Nope, nope, nope. The Driggses were just among the many Mormon pioneers settling in the town.
Here’s what really happened: Henry and Elen H. Wallace founded the town. The couple, on Dec. 21, 1901, dedicated 160 acres of land as the town.
The town is not named Wallace because Idaho already had a town with that name. It was named Driggs because a petition to establish a post office there had many signatures from people with the Driggs surname. Bureaucrats named the post office Driggs.
But the Wallace couple did receive recognition for the donation of land. The east-west streets were all named for members of the Wallace family.
Henry and Elen Wallace didn’t stay in the valley, but their son, Howard and his progeny did. Many of them were school teachers, such as Nora Wallace, Claude Dalley and Alvin Dalley, who also was mayor of Driggs for many years.
This writer, who grew up a Driggs in Driggs, had all three Wallace family descendants as teachers.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the Teton Valley Museum.