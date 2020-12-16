The headline says, “Thieves rob Driggs Billiard Hall; Nearly $100 Taken.”
In the story, noted as “Special to the Post Register,” we learn the details. Just before midnight on a Sunday in November, thieves got away with between $80 and $100 in cash by breaking into the store on Main Street and cracking open the till.
Driggs Marshall Arden Stevens is quoted as saying the thieves also stole 20 cartons of cigarettes and 10 cases of beer, as well as candy and other merchandise.
The robbers missed finding about $60 in Fish and Game license receipts. Their vehicle had been backed up to the rear of the shop.
Stevens called the robbery the work of amateurs who left many fingerprints and other clues.
He said an arrest was expected soon.
Showing Driggs was relatively crime free back in those days, the Post Register reported that the burglary was the first of the year.
It’s a mystery whether the thieves were caught.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the museum. Kelly Driggs was her father.