Punch board dreams

Gambling in Idaho once was not confined to tribal casinos and state-run lotteries.
The state constitution’s anti-gambling dictate is brief, but through the years it has proven vague enough to require additional interpretation and clarification.
For example, some histories say slot machines were fairly common beginning in the 1930s in the state, so much so that in 1947 a law was passed to expressly allow them. But by 1953 the gambling boom had lost its charm and they were specifically outlawed.
Less is known about the history of punch cards, which were the obvious precursor to lottery games.
Since they are games of chance played for money or premiums (such cigarettes or other products), they are considered illegal gambling and are quite rare to find nowadays.
That’s unless your dad operated a pool hall during the days when gambling was legal and he saved everything. A box of punch boards were discovered in a box just as they would have looked when they provided customers a few minutes of fun.
Some of the punch cards will be donated to the Teton Valley Museum and the Museum of Idaho. Others will be saved by family members for nostalgia value.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the Teton Valley Museum.
