One reason we may more poignantly remember our departed family members during the holidays is the food.
Some of my earliest and best memories involve food and the sweet women who prepared it.
Grandma Driggs dropped 12 egg whites into a big bowl to beat for what seemed like hours to make her fluffy cake aptly named angel food. I can’t make it without thinking of those hours in her kitchen with the glass fronted cupboards, the big porcelain sinks and linoleum topped counters.
It could have been my mother’s fruitcake that sparked my fascination with science, or at least my interest in paying close attention to details.
As did her mother, she always made fruitcake to signal the start of the season. After the shortening was melted in the boiled raisin water and the molasses and other ingredients stirred in, she would add the soda in water, causing the concoction to resemble a science experiment, all fizzy and roiling.
It was magic every time. The holiday aroma tickled even the tastebuds.
Food and particularly traditional holiday food such as fruitcake, Christmas cookies, carrot pudding and pumpkin pies made from grandma’s recipes are tangible evidence of our loving ties to the past.
And it’s a joy everyone in the valley can share, native born or not.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the Teton Valley Museum
