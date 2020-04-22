Pierre’s place

If you have ever stopped at a highway historical marker between Driggs and Victor, you know the lowdown on Pierre’s Hole.
To refresh: Pierre’s Hole was the name trappers and mountain men gave to what would become Teton Valley.
Pierre Tevanitagon was an Iroquois, an Indian tribe that lived in the northeastern portion of what would become the U.S.
He was among the Iroquois refugees from upstate New York that were driven out of their homeland during the famous Gen. John Sullivan campaign in 1779.
Like other Iroquos, Tevanitagon moved West and learned the trapping trade. He would eventually join British fur traders and later American fur traders in trapping the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, including the valley that somehow ended up with his name.
He and his Iroquis cohorts engaged in enough adventures that a history of their trading history has been compiled. They switched sides in the fur trading wars and occasionally struck out on their own, according to a brief history in the Upper Snake River Valley Historical Society Quarterly for Fall, 1972. He met is fate in a skirmish with the Blackfeet on Red Rock Creek near the head of the Jefferson River in 1828, according to that account, four years before the most famous rendezvous in Pierre’s Hole in 1832.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the Teton Valley Museum. This is a re-print from April 2019 while Edlefsen is on a break.
