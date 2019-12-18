The fortunate among us have ancestors who kept notes on history.
Following in his father, author B.W. Driggs’ footsteps, Byron Driggs faithfully documented what was happening around him, in Driggs and in the nation.
His journal entry for July 11, 1960, documents both national and Teton County news.
On that date in the nation, the National Democratic Convention started in Los Angeles, with Sen. Frank Church as giving the keynote address.
“It looks like Kennedy might be nominated,” Byron (my grandfather) predicts.
Locally, he says the valley “had a mass meeting in regards to changing Teton Valley to Pierre’s Hole.” The vote was 97 against and 8 in favor of changing the name.
He fails to note what prompted the vote to switch the name back to the pre-settler designation, but it could have been part of an effort to spark some economic development and tourism. Times were tough in Teton Valley in those years.
There also were suggestions to change the name of Driggs back to its more romantic, woody name, Alpine.
He was too young to write about whether a vote was taken on that idea.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the Teton Valley Museum.
