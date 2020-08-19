Close to 100 years of history are being dismantled in the far reaches of eastern Felt this summer.
Two large wooden granaries on the Reese property will soon exist only in photos and memories and in separate pieces of salvaged timber.
Bonnie Reese Armstrong hired the salvage company. She was most concerned someone might get hurt if the crumbling concrete foundation gave way on the biggest of the two buildings.
She says Roscoe Reese, her late husband Clinton Reese’s father, had them built. “They’ve always been a landmark, she says. But she’s unsure how old they are, guessing 80 to 90 years. The Reese family that included nine children (seven boys) homesteaded the land after coming to the valley on the train from Okemah, Okla., coincidentally the birthplace of folk singer legend Woodie Guthrie.
Bonnie says at one time the Reese place included 3,300 acres, with 700 acres of timber. The house she lived in for most of her 61 years there was built using some of those logs from the property. At one time the farm had 15 hired men.
Already the cow barn has been dismantled, and the older Reese home is no longer occupied. Part of the property to the east has been sold off.
She has written a bit of history about the family and the farm, and she wanted to make sure the granaries were photographed before they disappeared.
They will be catalogued at the Teton Valley Museum in the digital photo files.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the museum.