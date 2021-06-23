A family with local roots has honored their parents and grandparents with a monument in rural Teton County. In 1915, Joe and Alice Harriman Nelson were issued their “patent” (deed) to a homestead parcel on Crooked Creek in the small community of Clementsville, Idaho. After living in a cabin for a few years, they constructed a two-story home where they raised their seven children: Nellie, Henry, Lester, Elmer, Wayne, Clara and Ruth.
By thrift and foresight, their sons acquired acreages in the vicinity. In 1941, Henry (married to Saville Byrne) began to farm the homestead parcel, and in 1971, their son, Albert, took over. Lester (married to Hazel Wood) and their son, Theron, farmed an adjoining parcel, and Elmer (married to Leona Byrne) farmed with his son, Glen, on their land, which was closer to Teton Valley and is still farmed by Glen’s sons. Wayne (married to Joyce Furniss) sold his farm to Henry and Lester in 1964. The homestead land has been cared for by Nelson hands for 106 years!
Nellie (married to Overton “Bus” Smith) settled in Felt; Clara (married to Darrell Wood) lived in Chehalis, Washington and Ahsahka, Idaho, and Ruth (married to Irvin Bates, who died in WW II, and then to Harold Nedrow) lived in Ashton, Idaho.
Joe and Alice’s children raised 49 children, which proved to be a more important crop than grain and seed potatoes. Over the years, those children honored the tradition of a yearly family reunion close to June 21, harking back to the “Midsummer” holiday of their Swedish ancestors. In 2019, descendants voted to use reunion auction funds to purchase a monument to Joe, Alice and their children. The monument was placed at the original homestead home site, and the cousins dedicated it on June 19, 2021.