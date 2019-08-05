Thanks to Sam Sewell and his sorting through family stuff, the Teton Valley Museum received some old news about some even older news.
He brought us a 75th Anniversary Special Edition of the Teton Valley News which includes the front page of Vol 1 No. 1 of the paper printed April 15, 1909.
That’s 110 years ago now, and counting.
Back then Teton County was still part of Fremont County with a population of a few more than 3,000. A year’s subscription to the weekly paper set you back $1.50.
The TVN was started by a guy who few likely recall: J.E. Blumer. By the time of the commemorative issue in 1984, it had had seven owners and 12 editors.
“The simple weekly newspaper which J.F. Blumer started in 1909 has grown and matured with the community it serves,” the editorial in the commemorative issue said.
Indeed.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the Teton Valley Museum.
