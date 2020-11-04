We don’t have to wonder how some places got their names in Teton Valley. Teton Valley, for example, got its name from the mountain range, which got its name from the French.
Likewise Tetonia.
But who named other places in the valley, and why?
Many of the mountains and streams were named by the surveyors of the Hayden party, who first hung out in the valley in 1872. Names they are most often credited with include Leigh creeks, north and south, after Richard “Beaver Dick” Leigh, a trapper and guide.
Haden, once a small town and now a cemetery on the north end of the valley, is named for Hayden, but why the “y” is dropped is unknown.
Felt was named for John Felt, who settled on Badger Creek with his brother. Clawson was named for Spencer B Clawson and his family. Driggs was so named by a bureaucrat in the U.S. Postal Service because so many people with the Driggs surname signed a petition to get a post office there.
Victor got its name from George Victor Sherwood, who courageously delivered the mail to Jackson, Wyo. during dangerous times.
Darby took 1882 settler Jim Darby’s name, as did the creek. Cedron was named after the brook in the Garden of Gethsemane.
Bates got its name from a settler, Thomas G. Bates, who raised the first grain in the valley on the west side and with partners brought in the first threshing machine to harvest it.
Clementsville also was named for a person, Cecil Clements, who was a church official there.
Chapin is named after another post office bureaucrat who wanted to perpetuate his own name. Before it was called Chapin, the place was named Fox.
