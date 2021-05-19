After a year of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Teton Valley Museum is poised to reopen Tuesday, June 1.
Visitors can expect to see most of the same exhibits the museum is famous for: The Veterans Hall with three rooms dedicated to the men and women from Teton Valley who served in the military, rooms depicting pioneer living and industry and exhibits about Sam, the coal mining town.
All of the favorites, from the old post office to the robbers, the climb-aboard wagon and the valley’s transportation history, remain there for visitors to see.
New this spring will be a reorganized wildlife exhibit featuring new taxidermy with a huge “wow” factor. Thanks to the Idaho Fish and Game a golden eagle will be showcased front and center.
This is just a preview about what visitors can expect at the museum, where volunteer have been busy the past few weeks getting ready to greet the public.
More new exhibits are also in the works. Stay posted.